Murphy Police Department hosts a ‘Running 4 Heroes’ run to honor fallen officer

By WLOS Staff

MURPHY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Murphy Police Department is hosting a ‘Running 4 Heroes’ run to honor fallen officer Francisco Flattes.

Flattes was killed after an escaped inmate shot him on Monday, June 30.

The event will be held Saturday, July 26, at 9:30 a.m.

The 0.7-mile route is from the Murphy Police Department to the Detention Center.

