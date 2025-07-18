NYC carriage horse handler testifies abuse allegation “sounds ridiculous to me”

By Alice Gainer

New York City (WCBS) — The defense called New York City carriage horse handler Ian McKeever to the stand Friday in his animal cruelty trial.

Video went viral of McKeever’s carriage horse, named Ryder, on the ground at 45th Street and Ninth Avenue in Manhattan on Aug. 10, 2022.

McKeever, 57, is accused of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty.

McKeever’s testimony comes a day after the prosecution rested its case.

McKeever’s testimony McKeever testified he came to the U.S. from Ireland in 1985 on a basketball scholarship and worked various jobs before he started working with carriage horses in 1987-88. His license has been renewed every two years and has never been revoked, nor has his renewal application ever been rejected, he testified.

McKeever said he grew up with horse on his farm in Ireland.

“Never been accused of abusing a horse. That sounds ridiculous to me, I’ll be honest with you,” McKeever testified.

McKeever testified that Ryder was owned by his brother and that Ryder and another horse named Blackjack would alternate workdays, giving the other time to rest in the stable.

McKeever testified that he thought Ryder was skinnier than he should have been, but noted that it’s not unusual for a horse to lose weight when it’s initially brought to New York City – Ryder was purchased in Pennsylvania – and it can take months to regain the weight. Ryder had only been in New York for three months, McKeever testified.

He testified that carriage horses don’t work when it’s 90 degrees or higher, or 18 degrees or lower. McKeever said the carriage horse industry is highly regulated and that owners are interested in protecting their horses.

Ryder’s fall McKeever said “it was actually a very slow day” the day Ryder collapsed, with the horse completing two rides. He said the animal seemed fine that day. He testified that Ryder tripped and fell when he was changing lanes on Ninth Avenue. McKeever said that during the course of his career, he’s seen horses fall some 25-30 times.

McKeever said he slapped Ryder’s bottom and yanked his bridle to encourage him to stand. A person brought Ryder some water, but the horse wasn’t interested and kicked it away, McKeever said. He testified that if a horse is down too long it can lose circulation and die on the spot, so his job is get the horse up and standing quickly.

McKeever testified when returned to the stable, he had a vet brought in to check Ryder out. McKeever testified he stayed in the stable with Ryder for five hours after the incident.

McKeever testified it was the first time he’d seen Ryder fall.

“I felt kind of – I felt bad for the horse, I’ll be honest,” McKeever testified. “I don’t feel good about it.”

McKeever said he’s only seen a horse overheat once or twice during his 40 years of working with them.

“Of course most important thing in my possession is the horse. His health and his care is the most important thing to me,” McKeever testified.

The defense rested when McKeever’s testimony concluded.

Ryder “never should have been working on that day,” vet says Prosecutors claim Ryder collapsed after working a full day in 84-degree weather. They say that after the horse collapsed, McKeever tried to force Ryder to stand, didn’t offer him water and ignored signs Ryder was in distress.

Ryder “never should have been working on that day,” a forensic veterinarian testified. The vet had examined Ryder nearly two months after the fall.

Ryder was euthanized in October of that year. A necropsy revealed cancer in several of Ryder’s organs and a final diagnosis of T-cell leukemia.

The leukemia and its effects likely contributed to Ryder’s collapse, the vet testified. The vet added a long day in the heat and Ryder not having enough muscle and fat also contributed, saying the horse “was pushed beyond his limit.”

Chief shop steward for carriage drivers says Ryder appeared healthy The defense argues the horse tripped and fell and was well taken care of.

They called the director of Veterinary Public Health Services for New York City to the stand. She testified before vets sign off on horse licenses, they have to submit a certificate of health.

Christina Hansen, the chief shop steward for Central Park Carriages TWU Local 100, testified Ryder was in the stall next to her horse. Hansen said she saw Ryder most days, calling him bright and alert.

“[He] never struck me as being an unhealthy horse,” she testified.

The defense called the current equine veterinarian for the NYPD as an expert witness. Prosecutors pointed out the doctor, a former horse racing vet, has been repeatedly fined with the state’s gaming commission and faced other suspensions.

He examined Ryder after the collapse and says the horse appeared responsive, but right away thought Ryder had neurologic issues and was underweight.

If convicted, McKeever faces up to one year behind bars.

