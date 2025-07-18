South Shore firefighter invents device to tackle EV fire challenges

By David Bienick

HINGHAM, Mass. (WCVB) — A Massachusetts firefighter has developed a new tool to help combat the increasing number of electric vehicle fires, offering a safer and more efficient method for fire departments.

Hingham Firefighter Ryan Twombly invented a device that could significantly improve efforts to extinguish these fires.

“What I saw was firefighters were way too exposed to the hazard. And we were in the hazard zone for way too long. And said, ‘You know what? We don’t need to be tilting the car. We need to have something to slide underneath the vehicle and suppress the hazard from a distance,'” Twombly said.

Twombly’s invention is a 40-inch metal pipe with hose attachments on each end and slits cut down one side, designed to function like a super-powered lawn sprinkler.

Firefighters can slide it underneath a burning electric car to cool down the battery, eliminating the need to tip the vehicle on its side.

Twombly’s device is now equipped on all of Hingham’s fire engines and is being utilized by more than a dozen other fire departments.

Waltham firefighters recently employed the tool to help extinguish an electric Jeep fire.

