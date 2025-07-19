10th victim dies in Fall River Gabriel House assisted living fire, Bristol County DA says

By Victoria D.

The tenth victim in the fire at the Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility in Fall River, Massachusetts has passed away, the Bristol County District Attorney confirmed Saturday morning.

DA Thomas Quinn said Brenda Cropper, 66, died Friday afternoon. She had been hospitalized in critical condition since the fire Sunday night.

Grandmother and great-grandmother Cropper’s daughter, Crystal Andrade, told WBZ-TV Thursday that Cropper has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family said she suffered multiple organ failure and burns over more than 50% of her body in the fire.

“I just want the person that, the owner of the building to take accountability and apologize,” Andrade said. “Just to say sorry and to have empathy.”

Nine other victims, all over the age of 60, were killed in Sunday’s fire: 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon, 86-year-old Eleanor Willett and 77-year-old Joseph Wilansky. More than two dozen people were injured.

Cause of fire still under investigation Quinn said the investigation into the fire’s origin and cause continues. Sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team that they’re looking at the possibility that the fire was caused by smoking near an oxygen tank. The sources also said investigators are looking into the possibility that the building’s sprinkler system may have been clogged and not working properly. Gov. Maura Healey has since announced measures will be taken to ensure all 273 assisted living facilities in the state are prepared for fires and other emergencies.

Friday night, the Fall River community gathered at St. John Banquet Hall to raise money for those who survived the fire.

