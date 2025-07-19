By Matthew Rodriguez

Firefighters rescue 5 people swept away by flash flood near Azusa

Firefighters rescued five people after a flash flood in the San Gabriel Mountains swept them away.

The search and rescue operation happened at roughly 4:25 p.m. near Camp Williams, along East Fork Road, near Camp Williams Resort.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it rescued five people, one of whom suffered an ankle injury. The others suffered minor injuries, such as scrapes.

Firefighters said everyone involved in the rescue is accounted for.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the San Gabriel Mountains, west of Mount Baldy, until 7 p.m.

The NWS recommended that anyone in the advisory area move to higher ground and move away from a burn scar area quickly. Residents should avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

The NWS also issued a special weather statement for strong winds in Ventura County, until 3:30 p.m., and communities near Covina, Glendora and San Dimas, until 4 p.m.

