Authorities at LAX seize about 300 pounds of meth hidden between solar panels

By Austin Turner

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Officials at Los Angeles International Airport seized hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs in an attempted smuggling operation into New Zealand, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations in L.A.

In a post to X on Monday morning, the CBP said nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine were seized based on prior intel. The meth was found hidden in between solar panels, the agency later told CBS News Los Angeles.

“We do this every day,” the post reads. “These ‘criminal masterminds’ never stood a chance.”

A spokesperson for the CBP said these types of seizures are made frequently, but this was one of the largest interceptions made in the last three years.

The CBP didn’t reveal the identities of the alleged smugglers. No additional details were immediately made available.

