Baby thrown down garbage chute on Staten Island, police say
By Jesse Zanger
NEW YORK (WCBS) — A 1-year-old baby is recovering after being thrown down a garbage chute on Staten Island Monday, police said.
It happened at around 3:15 p.m. at 195 Steuben Street near Weser Avenue.
The baby was rushed to Richmond University Hospital in stable condition. The child was apparently not injured.
Police have taken a 39-year-old man into custody for questioning.
So far, there have been no charges in the incident.
