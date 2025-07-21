Brother of Pat Tillman arrested after fiery crash into San Jose post office, USPS says

By Jose Fabian, Da Lin

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — The brother of the late NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman is suspected of driving into a South San Jose post office early Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. on the 6500 block of Crown Boulevard. According to the San Jose Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into the post office and caught fire.

The suspect arrested was identified as 44-year-old Richard Tillman, Pat’s brother, according to U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet.

Pat Tillman played four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before leaving the NFL and enlisting in the Army in 2002. He was killed in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004, at the age of 27. The Army originally told his family he had been killed by enemy fire when he charged up a hill to protect his fellow rangers. They later admitted he had actually been killed by friendly fire.

Authorities alleged Richard intentionally reversed a vehicle into the lobby of the Almaden Station Post Office, then set the building on fire. The post office is now considered a total loss.

“It certainly seems like a possibility that this fire was intentionally set,” Norfleet said. “Why anybody would do that, like I said, is beyond explanation.”

Federal postal investigators said Richard had spray-painted “Viva La Me” on the building’s exterior. “Viva la” is Spanish for “long live,” but authorities said the meaning of the full phrase is unclear.

“As far as what the message means, that is a very unanswered question,” Norfleet said. “We all know the tragic events that occurred to Pat Tillman and have nothing but respect for his family. That raises more questions than answers.”

CBS News Bay Area attempted to reach Mary Tillman, the mother of both Pat and Richard, but was unsuccessful. A family friend confirmed that Mary relocated to Arizona about two months ago after selling her San Jose home, located just four miles from the destroyed post office.

Tillman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at noon.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

About 50 firefighters were sent to the scene after a second alarm was called, and the fire was knocked down around 4:30 a.m., the fire department said.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, the USPS said mail pick-up service will resume Tuesday, July 22, with hours from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.. Meanwhile, retail services for the Willow Glen station will remain unchanged, from 9 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

