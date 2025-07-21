Police: Teen crashes after going 100+ MPH 

By Mike Moses

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Saturday night sent police scrambling after a driver going 110 mph collided with another car.

Newington Police Lt. Andrew Wood said one of his officers clocked the driver, a 17-year-old from Connecticut, speeding just before 11 p.m. on the Spaulding Turnpike, about three miles before the crash.

“He had activated his lights, pulled out, to initiate traffic stop to try to catch up with the car,” Wood said.

Officials said the officer did not chase the driver and instead alerted New Hampshire State Police and the Portsmouth Police Department.

Wood said the teen failed to navigate the traffic circle and crashed into another vehicle. Minor injuries were reported.

Police said the teen was traveling more than double the speed limit, which drops to 35 mph as drivers approach the circle.

“110 mph. I mean, that’s no way to put it unless you’re on, like, you know, in Loudon or NASCAR. You shouldn’t be driving that on any of these New Hampshire roadways,” Wood said.

State police have been cracking down on speeding, pulling over hundreds of drivers in recent weeks, including dozens going more than 90 mph.

Newington police are urging drivers to slow down, especially near the traffic circle, which local residents say is prone to crashes.

“I can hear people blowing horns like you know, just walking in and out of here,” said Sylvia Todlowski of Portsmouth.

“Parents, get governors for your kids, because that’s nuts,” said Katie Kelly of Rochester.

Since the driver is a juvenile, police have not released their name, but charges are expected.

