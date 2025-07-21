Two people injured in bar fight involving reportedly 60 people

By Sam Schmitz

OAK CREEK, Wisconsin (WISN) — Two people were arrested and one person was taken to a hospital following a fight at Route 41 Bar and Grill, which is along 27th Street, according to the Oak Creek Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched just after 5 p.m. for a report of a large fight that involved around 60 people.

The Franklin Police Department was also called to help Oak Creek police.

When officers arrived, they saw a motorcyclist leaving the scene. A Franklin police officer tried to stop the motorcyclist, but was unsuccessful, which prompted a brief chase. The chase was eventually terminated by police. Police said they don’t know if the motorcyclist in the chase was involved in the fight.

Two 32-year-old men suffered minor injuries during the fight at the bar. Both men were checked out by Oak Creek Fire Department personnel at the scene and refused to be taken to a hospital.

Police said a 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital because he was highly intoxicated.

According to a post on the Route 41 Bar and Grill Facebook page, a celebration of life was being held for someone there on Sunday, along with other events like live music, poker run, 50/50 raffles and more.

The Oak Creek Police Department did not announce any arrests, or what led up to the fight. They are still investigating the fight. Anyone who witnessed the fight is asked to call Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.

The Franklin Police Department is still looking for the motorcyclist involved in the chase. Anyone with information about the driver or their vehicle should contact Franklin police at 414-425-2522.

