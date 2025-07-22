78-year-old defies the odds, becomes oldest police rookie in California history

By Jason Marks

STOCKTON, Calif. (KCRA) — Is age just a number? John Myers thinks it is.

The 78-year-old recently attempted a feat that most people half his age wouldn’t dare try. Myers, who was 77 at the time, decided to enlist in the police academy.

“This is the last chance I have to do something like this, period,” Myers said. “I may be too old to do it. I’m certainly close to too old, so I have to do it now or never.”

Last year, Myers enrolled in the POST Academy to become a peace officer. He felt like it was a calling he’d had since he was a boy.

“This is the last time to do stuff I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “This is the last thing on my bucket list.”

Myers spent most of his adult life teaching law, the last decade of those years at UC Law San Francisco.

“As I told my boss the other day, you are either going to have to fire me or carry me out here on a stretcher because I’m not leaving here on my own,” Myers said.

Myers was a karate instructor in his 50s and a race car driver in his 60s. The academy provided his biggest challenge yet.

“I guess the first class at the police academy, the first thing that you notice is how old you are by comparison,” he joked. “I’m old enough to be the grandpa, not the father, the grandpa. The biggest intimidation factor was of course, the physical part of it. It is physical with the push-ups, the sit-ups, the running up and down stairs, and the weightlifting.”

Letecia Infante, the San Joaquin Delta College POST Academy coordinator, said she was “stunned and a little taken aback and initially fearful for him.”

POST Academy representatives tell KCRA 3 that it is believed Myers is the oldest police recruit ever in the state.

“I know there are a lot of people who come through the academy with all different shapes and sizes, and a lot of people struggle with the physical portion of it,” Infante said. “Seeing someone as old as he is, my fear initially went to there is no way he is going to make it.”

But Myers did make it. After 10 months in the academy, Myers graduated with the rest of Class 5724 in November. Myers, in the meantime, was searching for jobs.

In Grant Bedford’s time as the University of the Pacific police chief, he’s seen hundreds of applications come across his desk. But none like what Myers’ wrote.

“I got a letter, snail mail letter, right, who does that anymore?” asked Bedford. “It starts off, ‘please don’t throw this letter away when you learn I’m 70 years old; I want to get a job with you.’ I was in shock. I was like, ‘I have to meet this guy.'”

The letter, of course, was from Myers. The two met shortly after that about having Myers join the squad.

After a lengthy background check, Myers recently began working on the UOP campus. In doing so, Myers is now the oldest known law enforcement rookie in California history.

He is working the overnight shift and still teaching during the day.

“You can call this retirement if you want,” Myers joked. “It’s my version of retirement.”

