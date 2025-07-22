Oak Park firefighters rescue snake on CTA Green Line train

By OAK PARK, Ill.

Oak Park (WLS) — The Oak Park Fire Department has reunited a snake with its owner.

They responded to the Harlem stop on the CTA Green Line Saturday night after a pet ball python escaped its owner.

The snake, named Lucius after the Harry Potter character Lucius Malfoy, went into a control box panel on the train.

Firefighters opened the box, secured the snake and returned him to his owner.

