Apartment residents without mail service after structure removed without permits

By Jaclyn Allen

WESTMINSTER, Colorado (KMGH) — Residents of the Toscana Apartments in Westminster reached out to Denver7 Investigates for help, as they wait for mail service to resume after management removed a mailbox structure without obtaining the necessary permits.

Codi Culp, who has lived there for almost a decade, said residents were initially notified that the mailboxes were to be replaced on Jan. 31 and that it was scheduled to take approximately three weeks.

That was nearly five months ago.

Since then, residents like Culp have resorted to taking hour-long bus rides to retrieve mail from the post office, missing critical documents in the process.

“I’m filing for disability, and I’ve missed some paperwork, almost causing my case to be closed,” Culp said, adding that they have not had an update on the project since May. “There’s no accountability and nowhere to turn.”

Other residents express similar frustrations, particularly since new mailboxes are visibly sitting unopened outside the apartment office.

“I can only check my mail once a month, maybe once every two months if I find a ride,” said Trisha Lucero. “It’s been a nightmare.”

Asset Living claims the delay stems from permit approval issues, but the City of Westminster says no permits were filed before demolition.

Asset Living, the property manager, stated that they decided to replace the old mail structure because it was damaged and blamed the extended timeline on delays in permit approvals.

A Westminster city spokesperson told Denver7 that it is committed to expediting the approval process once apartment management submits the necessary plans, ensuring the new structure meets safety and accessibility standards.

Culp expressed some relief at hearing this news.

“That’s good to hear. That’s better than where I’ve gotten,” she said.

Denver7 Investigates will continue to follow up, ensuring residents’ concerns are not put on hold again.

“Like I said, I just appreciate you stepping in and trying to get some answers and get our mailboxes back instead of a nice slab of concrete,” Culp added.

