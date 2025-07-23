Flooding forces evacuations in southern New Mexico

By Cody Thomason

VADO, N.M. (KOAT) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue departments say significant flooding in the Vado, New Mexico area is prompting emergency evacuations. That’s south of Las Cruces.

County leaders say heavy rainfall Tuesday brought over 2 inches of water to the region.

Crews responded after reports of rising water levels began coming in.

Floodwaters have since impacted over 600 homes.

Residents are being directed to the Vado Community Center, located at 180 La Fe Ave., which is serving as an emergency evacuation shelter.

Emergency crews are working to transport people to/from the evacuation center and ensure the safety of those affected.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” Emergency Manager Amanda Bowen said. “We’re coordinating closely with first responders and support agencies to manage the situation, provide aid and ensure that those affected have access to the resources they need. We urge everyone to stay alert, follow official guidance and avoid flooded areas for their own safety.”

Dona Ana Fire Rescue has deployed five emergency rescue units to assist with emergency medical services and transportation to local hospitals as necessary. The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with traffic control in affected areas to facilitate safe evacuations.

Dona Ana County’s Office of Emergency Management has activated its Emergency Operations Center to support ongoing response efforts and coordinate resources.

