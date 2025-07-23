Skip to Content
Two people facing charges in connection with Hudson drug distribution, manufacturing investigation

    MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) — Two people are facing multiple charges in connection with an ongoing drug investigation, according to Hudson police.

Jacob Mitchell, 36, of Hudson, and Alissa Gutierrez, 30, of Nashua, were arrested Monday after an investigation into a home believed to be associated with narcotics.

Police said they found evidence related to the production and distribution of crack cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said additional charges may be filed.

