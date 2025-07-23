Watsonville mobile home fire being investigated as attempted murder, 3 injured

By Josh Copitch

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KSBW) — A mobile home fire that injured three people is being investigated as arson and attempted murder.

The Watsonville Police Department says that Duane Hawkins, 65, arrived at the home Tuesday morning and started the fire following an argument. The fire destroyed a mobile home at a mobile home park on Crespi Way and was started around 7:45 a.m.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. All three were injured, two of them suffered minor injuries, but Hawkins was taken to a burn center in the Bay Area with moderate injuries.

Investigators said that Hawkins is expected to face attempted murder and arson charges once he is released from the hospital.

