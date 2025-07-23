Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Woman rescued after 25-foot fall into York Township creek

By
Published 8:41 AM

By WGAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WGAL) — A woman was rescued after falling over an embankment in York Township, according to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue.

Emergency crews were called just after 12:30 p.m. to Springwood Road for a rescue involving a woman who fell 25 feet down an embankment and into a creek.

The fire department said crews were able to pull her out of the creek by putting her in a basket, then using ropes and other equipment to get her to the top.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content