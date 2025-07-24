“Cardboard Genius” Kambel Smith creating a new sculpture in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park

By Jan Carabeo

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Kambel Smith’s nickname should ring a bell: The Cardboard Genius. He’s the local artist who creates cardboard sculptures of famous landmarks just by looking at pictures of them.

Now, he’s bringing his talent to Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse in East Fairmount Park.

Smith will create a new sculpture at Smith Memorial on Thursday as part of its Boxopolis program. Visitors are encouraged to watch Kambel work and get in on the action by making their own creations out of cardboard boxes.

“I like to be focused,” Kambel says while working on his latest project. “And I like to be patient.”

It’s a scene his neighbors know well, as Kambel quietly and painstakingly creates in his front yard.

“Trying to make sure the details are tight,” he adds.

Those who don’t know him often stop to marvel, learning his sculptures are made mostly from cardboard and completely through sight alone.

Kambel wrapped up his latest exhibit in Germantown in June. The display was aptly dubbed “Cardboard Genius.”

While his genius is clear now, Kambel’s father Lonnie says Kambel’s talent was hidden at first. Kambel was diagnosed with autism as a child. Once he found art, Lonnie says his son’s autism became a superpower.

“Unknowingly, what he’s done here, though, it’s powerful,” Lonnie says.

Kambel’s journey has become an inspiration nationwide.

His story on CBS News Philadelphia was viewed more than a million times on social media, and tens of thousands are showing their admiration and support, including Philly’s own Questlove and former Eagle Terrell Owens.

“When he hears that people are interested in his projects, it just motivates him to move faster,” Lonnie says.

One of his next creations is the Marcy Houses, the place where Jay-Z grew up in Brooklyn. Lonnie says Roc Nation recently reached out to show Kambel support, and that inspired the artist.

Lonnie is never far from Kambel’s side. Many online are also praising Lonnie for creating a safe space for his son to thrive.

“It’s not a big deal,” Lonnie says, laughing. “It’s just what I do because I love him.”

Kambel will take part in Smith Memorial’s Boxopolis Playstallation on Thursday, July 24. Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Kambel will start creating his piece at 1:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Smith’s Boxopolis Playstallation runs through September.

