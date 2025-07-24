Hospital hosts first-ever shark bite survivor reunion as state leads in attacks

By Rachel Williams

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Florida is the shark bite capital of the world. Experts say Florida’s miles of coastline and Gulf of America-Atlantic-Intercoastal waterways are a big factor. Palm Beach County ranks third in reported attacks statewide, and Brevard County ranks second, while Volusia County holds the top spot.

On Tuesday, Saint Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach hosted a first-of-its-kind event — a reunion for shark bite survivors. Patients who once faced traumatic encounters in the ocean were reunited with the doctors and medical teams who helped save their lives.

“I’m expected to have a full recovery, but the doctor said I was very lucky not to have any serious damage,” said Michael Raich, who was bitten by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas just one week ago.

Raich recalled the moment he was attacked: “I threw my elbow back because I thought he was going to hit my side, and he grabbed my elbow and he kind of shook it for a couple of seconds and then released me.”

Each survivor’s story is different, but many share a common thread: resilience.

Trauma Medical Director Dr. Faris Azar said there are recognizable patterns when it comes to shark bites.

“Sharks are more likely to bite in scenarios where a person has a lot of contrast in their colors or if they have shiny jewelry,” Azar explained.

While bites can happen at any time, sharks are typically more active during feeding hours — early morning and evening. Azar added that attacks on humans are rarely intentional.

“Sharks aren’t necessarily going after humans for a meal. They are usually going after other aquatic species, and the humans are kind of a case of mistaken identity,” he said.

Jeffrey Joel, an experienced shark diver who travels the world to swim with sharks, was bitten Saturday around Jupiter Inlet while trying to rescue a shark entangled in a net.

“So, I went to try to undo it and as I did…. she came to life and started splashing around and went upside down and went to the side…she latched onto me. It was just a freak accident,” Joel said. “I dive with sharks a lot. That’s what I do for the last 20 years, and I spearfish too and surrounded by a dozen bull sharks and never had an issue.”

Joel’s shark bite was around his forearm just above his wrist. He has 40 stitches and spent a few days in the hospital, but he remains determined to return to the water as soon as he’s cleared.

“As soon as they tell me I can go. I still have to get these stitches out that’s probably going to be a couple a weeks I imagine…. but as soon as they say I can go back in,” Joel said.

Safety tips medical experts recommend:

– Always pay attention to the siren and/or flags used by spotters

– Do not swim when injured or bleeding

– Do not swim alone. Always stay in a group

– Do not swim with shiny jewelry or bright/contrasting colors on

If by chance you are bitten, swim to shore, apply a tourniquet or some form of one and seek help.

