ICE agents arrest 243 in Denver metro area so far this month

By Jennifer McRae

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said their agents in Colorado arrested 243 people in the Denver metro area so far during the month of July. ICE said the operation ran from July 12 through July 20.

According to ICE, agents arrested those accused of being TdA gang members, Sinaloa Cartel members, murderers, human traffickers and child sex offenders. Some of those offenses include allegations of DUI, theft (including burglary, robbery and motor vehicle theft), assault (including aggravated assault and domestic violence), drug offenses (including distribution of fentanyl), sex offenses (including sex assault and sexual exploitation of a minor), homicide (including murder and vehicular manslaughter), and human trafficking.

“This operation highlights our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Denver Field Office Director Robert Guadian in a statement. “By partnering with federal agencies, we have successfully apprehended individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety. We will continue to work diligently to combat crime and uphold the rule of law. Many of the criminal aliens ICE arrested during this operation had been previously released into the Denver metro area by local county jails — directly into the community — because of Colorado’s sanctuary laws that prevent Sheriffs from cooperating with ICE.”

The total number of those arrested for major offenses, according to ICE, is about 55. ICE said 50 of those taken into custody are subject to removal orders.

Other offenses for those arrested in the operation include criminal impersonation, child cruelty, intimidation, illegal entry and illegal reentry.

ICE said those arrested are from the following countries: Mexico, Venezuela, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, El Salvador, Spain, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Romania, Georgia, Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, Algeria, China and Jordan.

ICE said that ERO Denver led the operation with significant support from law enforcement partners from the following agencies: ERO Dallas, Homeland Security Investigations Denver, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the DEA, the ATF, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the IRS.

