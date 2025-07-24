Man arrested in viral video showing him assaulting multiple unhoused people

By Dan Snyder, Stephanie Ballesteros, Ed Specht

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — An arrest has been made in a viral video showing a man hitting, kicking and throwing objects at several sleeping unhoused people. Police said 27-year-old Naeem Morgan was taken into custody Monday.

“Morgan waived his Miranda rights and provided a statement to investigators acknowledging his role in the assaults,” Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Jason Smith said.

While investigators said the incident happened early in the morning on July 4, they didn’t become aware of the video circulating online until July 19. Police said they were able to gather social media and surveillance video from the area, but that it was two officers with the 22nd District who recognized Morgan from a previous domestic incident.

“It’s disgusting. It’s outrageous. It’s just awful,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Prosecutors said the video shows Morgan with a group of several other people walking in the area of 12th and Arch streets near the Philadelphia Convention Center. Police said throughout the video, he can be seen kicking, throwing bags and bottles or hitting at least six unhoused people.

Prosecutors said he can also be heard shouting “get a job” at some of them, to which Krasner replied Wednesday: “It is very unclear that Mr. Naeem Morgan has a job. He was arrested sleeping on his mother’s couch.”

Prosecutors said Morgan now faces multiple charges, including six counts of simple assault. They also would not rule out potential charges for those involved in filming the incident.

But Krasner said the video speaks to a larger issue of violence against unhoused people in the city. On Wednesday, the DA and prosecutors brought up the case of D’Shawn Crawford.

Prosecutors said in February 2023, Crawford, dressed in a long, dark jacket, black hat, black pants and black boots, attacked an unhoused man who was sleeping, stabbing him with a long knife around 19 times.

A month later, they said Crawford stabbed another unhoused individual in a Fairhill Park. That person later died.

“It appears he attacked unhoused individuals, individuals who had suffered some addiction throughout their life, really for no prior engagements or interactions,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Hojnowski said.

“Left on the street for a longer period of time, D’Shawn Crawford might well have become known as a serial killer,” Krasner said.

Crawford pleaded guilty to both attacks, and was sentenced in May 2025 to 40-80 years in prison.

Rev. Robin Hynicka, lead pastor at Arch Street United Methodist Church and longtime advocate for those facing homelessness, also acknowledged violence against this vulnerable group isn’t something new. But on Wednesday, he thanked police and prosecutors for raising awareness about the issue.

“We are making a point that our unhoused, unsheltered neighbors matter,” Hynicka said.

Still, the video gained widespread online circulation. CBS News Philadelphia asked Krasner if he had concerns that it could lead to copycat incidents.

“Yes we do. That’s part of the reason we’re doing this. We’re putting a line down right now,” Krasner said. “Sometimes they get the idea that ‘well, if that got attention, I’ll get attention too.’ You’ll get attention in jail.”

On Wednesday, Krasner sought to put the word out that they would come after anyone looking to repeat incidents like this one.

“It does not matter that these people are not rich,” Krasner said. “It does not matter that they are not connected. It does not matter that they face challenges. You mess with them, we’re coming for you.”

