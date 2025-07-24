SF authorities seeking suspect caught on video chasing raccoon with lit blowtorch

By KGO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A warning to our viewers about this next story involving animal cruelty. San Francisco Animal Control is looking for someone caught on camera abusing a raccoon.

It happened in the Mission Terrace neighborhood.

A person can be seen chasing a raccoon around shrubs with a lit blowtorch.

Animal control says the raccoon escaped with burns, but officers could not find it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.