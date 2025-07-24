SF Deputy Sheriff’s Association launches 1st-of-its-kind AI chatbot to help recruiting

By Tim Johns

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — On Tuesday, the San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association rolled out Sgt. Ken, a new virtual assistant.

Introduced on X, the SFDSA says Sgt. Ken is the first real-time AI recruitment agent used by a law enforcement association anywhere in the country.

“It’ll answer questions for anybody that’s thinking of becoming a deputy or may have some interest and just need some questions answered,” said Ken Lomba, president of the SFDSA.

Lomba is the man behind the appropriately named Sgt. Ken.

Lomba tells ABC7 News that while he’s part of the inspiration for the new AI chatbot, Sgt. Ken is also modeled after everyday deputies in San Francisco.

Sgt. Ken will help the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office with more than just recruitment efforts. Lomba says it’s also a way for the department to better connect with the community it serves.

“It’s the latest technology, too. As everybody’s getting used to more and more AI stuff and AI chats, we’re right there. We’re at the cutting edge,” he said.

Lomba says Sgt. Ken is fully autonomous and able to answer all questions as well as guide any potential candidates interested in working at the Sheriff’s Office.

The use of the new tech is not surprising to Professor Ahmed Banafa, who says both the public and private sectors are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence.

“The statistic we have is 43% of government agencies in 2024 are piloting or deploying and using AI internally,” Banafa said.

Lomba says it’s likely Sgt. Ken’s roles could expand in the future, not just on X, but on other platforms too.

“We’re looking at a couple of other social medias to duplicate this on. I think we could get up to four or five ‘Ask Sgt. Ken’ AI agents,” Lomba said.

