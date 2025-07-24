This summer camp shows kids how to prepare and enjoy healthy foods

By Stephanie Stahl, Brad Nau

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A summer camp in Philadelphia is helping students learn about healthy cooking and giving them a safe, structured activity that’s fun and empowering.

This “Recipe for Summer Stability” is about learning and being healthy — and having some fun with food.

At Vetri Cooking Lab at Mastery Charter in South Philly, students get hands-on food education. Students on Wednesday made burrito bowls filled with healthy vegetables and got plenty of instruction on safe chopping techniques.

The classes for students in third through 12th grade are run by Vetri Community Partnership. CEO Maddy Booth said the organization helps kids stay engaged in learning and eating well during the summer, which can be challenging.

“We want to provide the education that will help us make … really thoughtful decisions about food,” Booth said.

Doctors say eating healthy can be challenging in underserved neighborhoods, where there are often high rates of obesity and diabetes.

This aims to change that by empowering the next generation with knowledge about the importance of healthy eating.

“What we’re trying to encourage folks to do is to eat and enjoy fruits and vegetables as part of their lives,” Booth said.

Fourteen-year-old Taylor-Marie Freeman said she likes trying new foods, and she’s been enjoying lots of carrots at camp.

“I feel like I’m eating more healthy here, more than at home,” Freeman said.

The recipes come with measurements and cooking instructions, and students learn how combining certain ingredients creates different tastes.

“When we come in these classes, they get math in a different aspect that’s outside the classroom, so they’re still learning while cooking at the same time,” teacher Sean Kelly said.

The free camp runs at 12 locations around Philadelphia through the summer.

