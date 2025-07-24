‘Weirdo’: Newly released documents in Kohberger case detail personal interactions with inmates, stripper

By Barclay Idsal

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Tonight, the Moscow Police Department published hundreds of police reports from the investigation into convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger.

Idaho News 6 is reviewing the documents, and what’s stood out so far are the personal interactions Kohberger had before and after his arrest.

A fellow student, a stripper, and two inmates were interviewed by authorities, with each describing Kohberger as awkward, intelligent, and manipulative. In one case, a fellow inmate called him “a f*****g weirdo.”

Exotic dancer encounter Before his arrest, between 2018-2019, an exotic dancer told investigators she encountered Kohberger at the club where she performed. She said she remembered Kohberger because he was the only person in the adult entertainment establishment on the day in question.

When she took the stage, Kohberger was reportedly speaking to himself. During one such instance, the dancer said she overheard Kohberger say something about “wanting to kill people.” Initially, she thought she had misheard the man, but later heard him say it again. When she asked whom he wanted to kill, he replied, “whoever I want.”

The comment was notable enough to alert the club’s security, whom she told to keep an eye on the man while he was at the club.

After some time, she offered Kohberger a dance as he was the only person in the club at the time. During the dance, Kohberger asked the dancer to maintain eye contact the whole time. He then asked her about what type of car she drove and where she lived. He later left, and she did not see him again until his name surfaced in the media in relation to the University of Idaho murders.

She then contacted police via the tip line to share the information about the encounter.

Woman reports matching with Kohberger on Tinder A woman reported matching with Bryan Kohberger on Tinder in late 2022 using the app’s location-change feature.

She said that the conversations turned dark after discussing horror movies, and Kohberger allegedly asked, “What do you think is the worst way to die?”, later referencing a “Ka-Bar” knife. She stopped speaking with him because his questions made her uncomfortable.

Teacher’s assistant describes a manipulative person In another encounter before his arrest, a fellow teacher’s assistant at Washington State University (WSU) shared an office with Kohberger and later described him as “very intelligent but also selfish.” The person went on to state that Kohberger would often mislead others into doing his work for him.

They added that Kohberger also used his position as a TA to inappropriately interact with female students, which ultimately led to his being fired by WSU.

Inmate calls Kohberger a “f*****g weirdo” After his arrest, two separate inmates reportedly interacted with Kohberger while incarcerated.

During a prison transport, an inmate who was in the same maximum security jail described Kohberger to another inmate as a “f******g weirdo.” The inmate then added that he thought Kohberger was guilty of the murders due to his eerie stare, saying, “his eyes tell a story.”

Another inmate who lived next to Kohberger at the Latah County Jail said he was intelligent and polite. He did admit that Kohberger’s routines were annoying, including Kohberger taking 45-minute-long showers and pacing his cell in the middle of the night.

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole by Judge Steven Hippler for the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

