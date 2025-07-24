Youth circus cancels shows after 18-year-old falls during performance

By Emily Maher

WRENTHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — An 18-year-old performer fell from rigging during a youth circus show in Wrentham, Massachusetts, leading organizers to cancel both of Wednesday’s performances out of an abundance of caution.

The incident occurred during the second show Tuesday when the performer was using aerial silks.

Circus organizers said the performer was responsive when first responders took him to a Rhode Island hospital.

Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath said a spectator rendered aid to the performer.

“There was a spectator who said she was a nurse and was holding traction on his neck,” he said. “When Officer Meehan arrived, he said the victim was alert and talking but was in pain.”

Circus Smirkus, a nonprofit arts and education group, offers young performers the opportunity to participate in a traveling tour around New England each summer.

People with tickets to Wednesday’s performances have been emailed, according to the circus’ website.

The name of the injured performer was not released.

