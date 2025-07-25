Local woman turns tragedy into fundraising success for brain cancer patients

By Morgan Lentes

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — An upcoming gala will raise money for LSU Health’s Department of Neurosurgery.

A Night Worth Celebrating is happening at the Fillmore in New Orleans on Friday, Aug. 8. Tickets are on sale now for the event, which features food from more than 15 restaurants, an open bar, live music and more.

This is the third year of the annual event.

Judy Sullivan created it in memory of her late husband, Henry Sullivan, who was a longtime judge in Jefferson Parish. He was about to retire when a trip to the doctor led to a life-changing diagnosis.

“He was diagnosed (with glioblastoma),” said Judy Sullivan. “Within eight months, we lost him.”

Judy Sullivan told WDSU that she quickly made the decision to channel her grief into doing good. That is when the ideas of the gala and raising funds for LSU Health were born. Proceeds from the event help ensure no patient with brain cancer is turned away because they cannot afford treatment, travel costs or other expenses.

“I think that it’s just a way we can remember the life that he lived. He was a very humble man,” said Judy Sullivan. “I’m not sure that he would like all this hoopla, you know, with his name all over the place, but we’re doing it.”

For those who wish to support the cause but are unable to attend the upcoming gala, they can visit Lula Restaurant and Distillery on St. Charles Avenue. Sullivan said the restaurant created an Irish whiskey in honor of her husband called Hen’s Blend. She told WDSU that a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold goes to LSU Health’s Department of Neurosurgery and its mission to help patients regardless of their ability to pay.

