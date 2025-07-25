Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Northridge electric forklift fire prompts nearby evacuations

By
New
Published 9:40 AM

By Julie Sharp

Click here for updates on this story

    Los Angeles (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to control the fire of a smaller battery-powered forklift inside a commercial equipment yard in Northridge.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at the Sunbelt Rentals property on W. Napa Street. LAFD HAZMAT crews are performing air monitoring and evacuating the surrounding area as a precaution.

Aerial footage showed plumes of smoke around 9 a.m., as crews safely let the forklift burn itself out, according to LAFD. No injuries have been reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content