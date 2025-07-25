Skip to Content
Nursing home employee accused of theft in Franklin County

Published 9:26 AM

By Jere Gish

    WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WGAL) — A woman employed by a nursing home in Waynesboro, Franklin County, has been charged with theft and financial exploitation of an older adult after allegedly stealing a debit card from a resident.

Jessica Morgan, 40, is charged with theft and financial exploitation of an older adult.

According to charging documents, Morgan was working at Hearthstone Assisted Living Facility in Waynesboro last year when she took a resident’s debit card and made multiple fraudulent purchases.

