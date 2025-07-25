State police: ‘Suspect is at large’ after fatal shooting on University of New Mexico campus

By Cody Thomason, Vince Rodriguez

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The University of New Mexico main campus in Albuquerque is under a shelter in place order after a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

UNM police say they received a report of a shooting at the Casas del Rio complex on 420 Redondo Drive at the UNM campus.

Police say when officers arrived they found two people had been shot. One person was found dead and the other received non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say the suspect is still on the run.

As police search for a suspect, UNM has closed the main campus in Albuquerque and issued a shelter in place for those who are on campus.

New Mexico State Police say they have taken over the investigation.

Meanwhile, new freshmen were staying on campus at the time of the shooting. New students were at UNM for new student orientation that was scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

UNM has made arrangements for meals for those students as they remain in a shelter in place.

