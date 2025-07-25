Study: Mississippi ranks among top 10 states in brain injury deaths

By Kelcie Bolden

Mississippi (WAPT) — Mississippi has the fourth-highest rate of potential life lost due to brain injuries in the country. That’s according to a new study.

Birth Injury Lawyers Group analyzed fatal brain injury data from 2018 to 2023 for people aged 0–17. The study focused on years of potential life lost, assuming 65 years is the benchmark for a full life.

Researchers found that Mississippi is fourth compared to other states, with 97 years of potential life lost per 100 thousand residents. The number exceeds the national average of 54 years by about 80%.

Mississippi also averaged almost 2,900 years of potential life lost annually.

It reported its highest total of nearly 3,700 years in 2021 and its lowest of more than 2,200 years in 2018.

The lawyers’ group analysis found Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota were the top three states losing young lives to brain injuries.

