White-hot Toronto Blue Jays have the best record in the American League

TORONTO (CTV Network) — The Toronto Blue Jays have the best record in the American League and now could be just one win from overtaking the best team in baseball.

Toronto has been white hot since the end of May and broke a franchise record earlier this week with 11 consecutive wins at home, before a 5-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

The Jays have won 19 of their last 24 games thanks to contributions from the top to the bottom of the order, and put on a clinic in Detroit Thursday night, routing the Tigers 11-4.

Fans online are saying this iteration of the team is reminiscent of the 2015-2016 ball club, which made back-to-back appearances in the American League championship series.

This is the first time that the Jays have led the AL East this deep into the season since 2015, when they finished the year atop the division with a record of 93-69. Before that, Toronto hadn’t held a division lead in the summer since 1993—when they won the second of two World Series.

Currently, the Toronto Blue Jays’ 61-42 record puts them just behind the Milwaukee Brewers’ 61-41.

Toronto will play the Tigers (who have lost 10 of their last 11 games) three more times before they head to Baltimore for a four-game series against the 45-57 Orioles.

The Jays will return to the Rogers Centre on Friday, August 1 to play the Kansas City Royals.

