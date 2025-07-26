Man accused of setting dog on fire in New York City after dragging it down street

By Mark Prussin

New York City (WCBS) — The New York City Police Department Animal Cruelty Squad is searching for a man who allegedly set a dog on fire after he dragged it down a street.

The man allegedly ignited the dog in a neighborhood in Queens after pouring an accelerant on it, the NYPD said Saturday.

Witnesses reported seeing the man dragging a motionless dog at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday near 128th Street and 116th Avenue, police said.

He fled the scene on foot after the animal was set on fire, according to investigators.

Police released pictures of the man they are looking for. They said he is wanted in connection with an arson.

The man was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt with a Polo logo in tan lettering across the chest, gray pants and a light brown MCM backpack, officials said.

Police said the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was notified about the investigation.

CBS News New York has reached out to the ASPCA for comment.

