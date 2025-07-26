Real ID applications in Minnesota taking over 3 months to process, state says

By Ubah Ali

Minnesota (WCCO) — The highly publicized Real ID deadline has passed, but the system is stuck in Minnesota, and for thousands of residents, the wait is far from over.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Department of Driver and Vehicle Services, said they continue to receive a high volume of REAL ID applications, and the reason for the backlog is that there are too many applications and not enough staff.

In April, more than 100,000 applications were submitted, with 76,000 more in May. Only 24 workers statewide are processing the documents.

Right now, the processing time is more than 90 days.

“If this is the direction they are going for IDs, just going forward, they need to kind of get the process down a little faster,” said Mariah Scarle.

Scarle applied two months ago and is still empty-handed.

For Chey Eisenman, the wait has gone from inconvenient to nearly impossible.

Eisenman runs a limousine business and often drives clients to and from the airport. She’s now more than 100 days into waiting for her Real ID. The delay has been so long that her temporary paper license is now expired.

“If it takes much longer, I may go in and do a standard driver’s license renewal,” Eisenman said.

Real ID remains a federal requirement to fly and access secure buildings.

Anyone without a Real ID or passport could face extra security checks before their next flight.

State officials say they are looking at ways to ease the backlog, and want to remind people the Real ID process takes longer than a standard ID because of added security standards.

