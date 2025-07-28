Evacuations ordered near Durango, Colorado because of wildfires

By Hamilton Kahn

DURANGO, Colo. (KOAT) — Two wildfires in the vicinity of Durango, Colorado have resulted evacuations for some residents.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Rim Road Fire (County Road 318 and Lenyx Lane) as well as the Elkhorn Fire east of the C.R. 250/Highway 550 intersection near Celadon in northern La Plata County.

Officials with the Southern Ute Indian Tribe are managing the fire. Right now wells and natural gas lines in the area have been shut off. Officials say 112 acres have burned.

Evacuees have been ordered to go to the Escalante Middle School at 141 Baker Lane for shelter and further instructions and assistance, a Durango Police Department social posting said.

There are also road closures that include Missionary Ridge Road (Forest Service Road 682), Red Tail Mountain Road, Thunder Mountain Road, Star Peak Road, Elkhorn Road, Purple Sage Road and Celadon Drive.

The Elkhorn fire is currently around 280 acres. Fire crews, helicopters and plane tankers are currently working with officials on containment, which is still 0%. Crews are working to protect structures, with dry conditions expected to continue for the next few days.

