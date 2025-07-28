From a bill complaint to a scam: how fraudsters almost walked away with $1,020 from a 90-year-old man

By Emily Young

FORT MYERS, Florida (WFTX) — A quick-thinking Publix employee saved a 90-year-old Fort Myers man from losing more than $1,000 in a sophisticated scam that mimicked legitimate Xfinity charges.

When Joseph Brocato noticed his Xfinity bill had suddenly increased, he called the company to inquire about possible promotions. After Xfinity promised to call him back with options, scammers seized the opportunity.

The next day, Brocato received what he thought was the promised follow-up call. The caller offered what seemed like an incredible deal – reducing his bill to $85 for two years if he paid six months in advance.

“He said we have a special we’re running, they can reduce my bill to $85 for two years, I says ‘that sounds good, it sounds real good,” Brocato said. The only thing is he would have to pay in advance 6 months.

The scammer sweetened the deal, claiming Brocato could pay $1,020 plus a $10 initiation fee for four years of service.

What made the scam particularly convincing was that the $10 “initiation fee” immediately appeared as an Xfinity charge on Brocato’s account. However, the scammer then claimed the remaining payment needed to be made through Target gift cards, supposedly because of a partnership between Xfinity and Target.

Despite mobility challenges that require him to use a walker and oxygen tank, Brocato went to Publix to purchase the gift cards while the scammer remained on the phone. He approached a young public employee and asked him where the gift cards were. But they were on the other side of the store, simply too far for Joe. Joe told that to the man on the phone, and the man kept insisting he take his time. And that’s when the Publix employee picked up on what was happening.

“He says ‘you’re a scammer!’ He told the guy on the phone!” Brocato recounted.

The hung up on the scammer, and the Publix employee then helped Brocato call the real Xfinity, which confirmed they had no such promotion.

This scam targeting Xfinity customers isn’t isolated. Multiple reports have appeared on Xfinity’s own message boards, Reddit threads, and in alerts posted by sheriff’s offices nationwide.

The case raises troubling questions about how scammers knew Brocato was expecting a callback and how they managed to create a legitimate-looking $10 charge from Xfinity.

To protect yourself from similar scams, always initiate contact with service providers through official numbers listed on their websites rather than responding to incoming calls.

