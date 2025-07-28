Murder trial for man accused of killing wife with spear set to begin

By John MacLauchlan

HALLANDALE BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — A trial is set to get underway Monday for a Hallandale Beach man accused of killing his wife with a spear.

According to the police arrest report, Adam Crespo, 49, and his wife Silvia Galva Crespo got into an argument on July 12, 2019, in their condominium. At one point, according to the report, he tried to pull her off a bed but she grabbed onto a nearby spear to keep herself in place.

“At the corners of the foot of the is a spear approximately a five-foot spear with a 12″ double sided metal blade. As the defendant was pulling the victim off the bed the victim grabbed onto the wooden shaft of the spear,” the report said.

Wife pierced by spear

According to the report, while Crespo was still pulling her from the bed he heard a snap. It said he turned around and saw that the blade had penetrated Galva’s chest.

“(Adam Crespo) pulled the blade out of the victim’s chest ‘hoping it was not too bad’,” according to the report.

A friend called 911 while Crespo put pressure on the wound. Galva died from her injury.

Murder charge filed against Crespo

Crespo was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The arrest report says, “the actions of the defendant caused the victim to grab the spear to keep herself on the bed. The force used by the defendant to remove the victim caused the shaft to break and in an unknown way caused the blade to pierce the victim which caused the loss of life.”

Crespo has pleaded not guilty.

Recordings from a pair of Amazon Echo devices inside the condo may be used as key evidence in the trial.

