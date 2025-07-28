What’s Happening to Ben Jealous? Environmental Justice, Racial Double Standards, and a Fight for the Soul of the Sierra Club

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The recent drama swirling around Ben Jealous, the first Black Executive Director of the Sierra Club and a proud contributor to Houston Style Magazine, isn’t just a scandal—it’s a warning. A warning about what happens when progressive institutions fail to practice what they preach. A warning about what happens when the Trump-era climate of division creeps into the very heart of the climate justice movement. And more than anything, it’s a wake-up call about what Black leadership continues to face—even at the top. The Reckoning at Sierra Club Jealous was brought in to clean up chaos. He inherited an organization rocked by the departure of its former director, a $40 million deficit, a fractured staff culture, and unresolved racial inequities that had boiled over after the murder of George Floyd. And yet, less than two years later, Jealous is on forced leave—a move that former Sierra Club president Aaron Mair and research ecologist Chad Hanson have publicly decried as discriminatory, politically motivated, and rooted in character assassination. “Now, all of a sudden, everyone is scared of the angry Black man, which is bullcrap,” said Mair. “You know you screwed up.” Let’s call it what it is: a double standard. No white executive has been publicly pilloried and pushed aside for doing what Jealous was asked to do—reform, rebalance, and restore. A Legacy of Leadership—Not Chaos Jealous is no newcomer to difficult leadership. As the youngest-ever President and CEO of the NAACP, he led the organization through a historic resurgence. His 2018 gubernatorial run in Maryland proved he could inspire across party lines. His weekly commentaries on StyleMagazine.com have long brought clarity to complex civil rights and social justice issues. When the Sierra Club tapped him to lead in 2022, he was tasked with the impossible: fix a broken system, unite a divided staff, and modernize a 130-year-old institution often slow to change. The challenge? Many weren’t ready. Trump-Era Expectations and Environmental Hypocrisy Jealous’s critics claim he didn’t aggressively confront Donald Trump’s anti-environmental agenda. But let’s pause—was that Jealous’s failure? Or was it a systemic reluctance to let a Black man lead on his own terms? While the Trump administration slashed environmental protections, dismantled climate research, and greenlit polluting projects in frontline communities, Sierra Club chapters argued over internal communications and cultural shifts. The very urgency Jealous brought—centering equity, budget reality, and inclusive environmentalism—was met with backlash rather than backup. The Progressive Workers Union voted no confidence, while Jealous tried to rescue a sinking ship. Instead of rallying behind the captain, some jumped ship and blamed the storm on him. The Real Story Behind the Budget Cuts According to Mair, Jealous inherited a $40 million budget deficit—one that predated him. His controversial but necessary cost-saving measures, including trimming staff and pausing non-essential programs, were spun into accusations of harming BIPOC staff. But the numbers tell a different story: The Sierra Club approved a balanced $144 million budget for FY 2025–2026 under Jealous’s watch. That’s leadership. That’s results. So why the selective outrage? A Culture War, Not a Leadership Failure The truth is, Jealouss’ fight wasn’t just financial—it was philosophical. As he tried to move the Sierra Club from a traditional nature conservation model to one centered on climate justice and community equity, he ran into old-guard resistance. According to Mair, this battle reflects a larger “culture war” inside the environmental movement. One side wants to preserve forests. The other wants to protect people—especially marginalized communities left choking in environmental sacrifice zones. “Black people end up with toxic and dirty environments. They become the dumping ground,” Mair added. The Danger of This Precedent What message does it send if Jealous is removed? That bold leadership by a Black man will be tolerated—until it threatens comfort zones? That environmental justice is fine as a talking point—but not a directive? Aaron Mair puts it bluntly: “If he is fired, that would be a very dangerous precedent… No white executive ever has been fired because labor had organized a disinformation campaign. There’s nothing there.” And yet, if we stay silent, we allow this miscarriage of leadership to be normalized. Houston Style Magazine Stands With Ben Here in Houston—the heart of America’s energy and environmental crossroads—we know the importance of fearless leadership. We know that progress is never convenient. And we know that if we abandon leaders like Ben Jealous, we set the climate justice movement back decades. At Houston Style Magazine, we’re not buying the smear campaign. We know Jealous to be a bold reformer, a passionate advocate, and a man committed to justice. His vision for a more inclusive Sierra Club may have disrupted comfort—but disruption is how progress begins. So, we ask: What’s really happening to Ben Jealous? It’s not just politics. It’s not just budget. It’s resistance to justice wrapped in bureaucracy. And that’s exactly why we must support him now more than ever.

