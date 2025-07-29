Van, body recovered from Inner Harbor had likely been there for years, police say

By Jake Shindel

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A van that was pulled out of the Inner Harbor on Thursday had likely been submerged underwater for years, Baltimore police told WBAL NewsRadio.

Police said an underwater recovery team received a notification about a possible submerged vehicle near East Pratt Street on Thursday.

When the team recovered the van, which was 22 feet underwater, they found a body inside the vehicle.

The van went missing in Waldorf in 2014, according to police.

Baltimore police said they do not have an estimate of when the van became submerged, but they believe it had been several years due to the van’s condition and its body.

The body found in the van has not yet been identified, police said.

