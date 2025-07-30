Police warn Kia owners about increased car thefts

By Yamuna Turco

Click here for updates on this story

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vermont (WPTZ) — Police officers in Chittenden County have said that for the past several months there’s been an increase in the number of car thefts, specifically Kia models. They said the recent increase in thefts is a part of a national trend that’s been going on for the past few years.

Officers said that while the thefts and break-ins have increased, they say there are several things Kia, and car owners in general, can do to limit the chances of break-ins or thefts.

Parking your car in a well-lit area, removing valuable items, and making sure your car is locked can all reduce the risk. Acting South Burlington Police Chief Sean Briscoe also suggested getting a steering wheel lock to deter break-ins.

Williston Police Department Detective John Hamil encouraged Kia owners to report any suspicious activity or attempted break-ins to a local police department.

And that it can help them when they are doing their investigations.

“If you’ve noticed things going on in your community or your neighborhood that tend to set off red flags or just pique your curiosity, contact the police department. You can always ask us for information, and hopefully any information you provide us can also help us going forward, too,” explained Hamlin.

Berlin City Kia in Williston encouraged Kia owners to make an appointment with a dealership to install anti-theft software.

“Kia continues to offer a free, enhanced security software upgrade to restrict the unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems on locked vehicles to owners nationally, and we strongly encourage all eligible vehicle owners to have this upgrade installed,” they shared in a statement.

South Burlington and Williston police have said that investigations for Kia-related thefts in Chittenden County are still ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.