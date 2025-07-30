Woman says old man with mullet, missing teeth tried to grab her off street in Marshfield, Massachusetts

By Tammy Mutasa

MARSHFIELD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts are looking for a wanted man with a mullet who’s also missing some teeth.

Investigators said a woman was walking home on Ocean Street Saturday around 9:45 p.m. when an old white pickup truck with no license plates pulled up to her.

“A passenger from this pickup truck exited the vehicle, made comments that she should come with him and some other concerning remarks before grabbing her by the wrist,” said Mansfield police officer Camden Bruno. The woman said the man told her “you’re a scary little girl.”

She was able to break free, knock the man down and run away. Bruno said the pickup driver left the man on the ground and drove away. The woman said the man was white, in his 60’s, skinny, about 6 feet tall and may have marks on his face from the fight.

“Mullet-style haircut” and “missing teeth”

“He was described as having a dark mullet-style haircut and he was also wearing a white tank top at the time,” Bruno said. “He had a few missing teeth from what she said.”

The woman said the pickup truck driver looked similar and was around the same age. Police are scouring the area for surveillance video, going to nearby businesses like Airport’s Pizzeria.

“It was very shocking especially for a community like this where everyone knows each other, one of the most safest communities, best police department,” said owner Andrew Maina.

“Definitely won’t be walking around with my little sister at night like I usually do,” said Payton Maloney, who was visiting Marshfield. “I’ve walked up here since I was 11 and that’s crazy to hear around here. I never thought something like that would happen.”

“Anybody should be able to walk to the store and back home without being approached and certainly assaulted, so naturally when these things take place, we take them very seriously,” Bruno said.

“The hope is that the combined information of this pickup truck with his description is that hopefully we can get some information as to who this may be.”

