Dog hailed as hero after leading stranger to 2 unresponsive people at tent encampment

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Two people were found unresponsive at a tent encampment along Pittsburgh’s North Shore, thanks to the actions of a dog who sought help, Pittsburgh Public Safety confirms.

A man told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 Wednesday that the dog led him to two people in dire need.

Gary Thynes was playing with his dog at a dog park Tuesday evening when another dog approached him — barking, clearly trying to get the man to follow him.

“I’m really glad that he did what he did. He definitely got my attention,” Thynes said. “He would come just close enough for me to be out of arm’s reach, and then he would bark, turn around, run a few steps, turn around, bark again. And it felt like he was trying to get my attention. And I got this overwhelming feeling that he wanted me to follow him.”

Thynes left his dog with a friend at the dog park and blindly followed the dog’s lead.

At first, out of concern that he was alone and traffic on Chestnut Street was heavy, but when the dog’s path ended at a wooded area along the railroad track. Thynes said he felt something was wrong.

“He led me to a tent encampment with two [people]. At first, I saw just one gentleman. I tried to get his attention to wake him up, but he wouldn’t. He was completely unresponsive. I couldn’t even tell if he was breathing or not. And then I turned around and noticed a pair of legs sticking out of a tent, and I tried to shake them, and it was a woman who would not respond to me as well either,” Thynes said.

He called 911. Within minutes, police and medics were there.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a male and a female were taken to the hospital unresponsive.

“As someone in recovery myself, that’s dealt with similar — I’m assuming — issues that they have … I’m 16 months sober from heroin addiction. I know how quickly you need to react to save someone’s life. And so, the very first thing that went through my head was: immediately call. Call the police. Get someone out there as fast as they can go.”

But the first potentially life-saving action, Thynes credits to the dog.

“He is a persistent little puppy. He’s amazing, and he definitely saved some lives yesterday,” Thynes said.

The dog is in Thynes’ care while the two people remain in the hospital.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn the latest on their condition.

