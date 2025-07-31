‘VERY PROUD’: DeSoto County youth baseball team makes history

By Hunter Walterman

DESOTO COUNTY, Florida (WFTX) — A DeSoto County youth baseball team is making history as it represents Florida on the national stage. This group of players is the first DeSoto County team to compete in the Diamond Youth Baseball World Series, according to Head Coach Troy Carrillo.

“Every one of these kids, and to include their parents, is 100% committed,” Carillo said.

The team is made up of rec league players from around the County. Many of the kids have been playing together since tee-ball. In July, Team DeSoto County became Team Florida after it won the league’s AAA state title.

“For them to finally make it, it’s something that I’m very proud of,” said Assistant Coach Mario Chavez. Two of his sons play on the team.

It’s a feeling expressed by many of the parents, who raised money to cover travel expenses. The team plays it’s first game on Friday, Carrillo said. After that, it’s double-elimination.

The team practices three days a week, rain or shine. When the weather gets bad, they use a watermelon packing plant in neighboring Hardee County. That’s where FOX 4 caught up with players and coaches as they prepared for the World Series.

The kids seem less like a little league team and more like a well-oiled team of professionals. They run drills with intensity and address adults with ‘yes, sir.’ Of course, there’s still room to have fun.

“We do fun stuff, fun activities,” said teammate Santiago Hernandez Perez. That includes a kind of H-O-R-S-E style elimination game at the end of practice.

“I hit tanks,” teammate Waylon Turnbull said matter-of-factly. For the uninitiated, tanks mean really far.

Both players say they enjoy spending time with their friends and doing what they love – playing baseball. In addition to making history, both Perez and Turnbull said they’re looking forward to staying in a hotel.

The parents say they’re happy to watch their kids make memories – and get some of their own. Mom Candis Drymon said the state championship sticks with her.

“I remember saying to my husband, watch Levi’s face,” Dymon said. “I wanted to savor that moment, to see that expression on his face, to see that joy. And I’m not gonna lie, I cried a little bit.”

Parents and coaches say they’ve felt the love the community. That includes a proclamation recognizing the team from the county board of commissioners.

As his players prepare to make one final championship push, Carrillo said there’s no doubt about the outcome.

“We’re good,” Carrillo said. “We’re ready.”

