Woman given $7,800 parking bill after visit to hospital

By Matthew Rodriguez

GLENDALE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A woman in Los Angeles County was left with a nearly $8,000 parking bill after visiting a local hospital.

Cate Daniels said she visited Glendale Memorial Hospital on Friday. After spending 45 minutes in the facility, the parking machine said she entered the lot three years ago and charged her $7,829. She also said the parking attendant accused her of parking there for weeks.

“How can, when people are receiving healthcare, something like this happen with any frequency?” she said. “That is appalling. That’s my concern. That this is something that is systematic. I don’t hear any inclination to correct it.”

Parking Company of America, which operates the garage, said the charge should not have happened. The hospital also apologized for the charge. They attributed the error to a computer glitch.

They said they are in the process of crediting the chargeback.

