Bucs utilize 3D technology for safer helmets

TAMPA, Florida (WFTS) — Gone are the days of using a simple air pump to adjust the size and fit of a football helmet. NFL teams are using advanced computer technology to ensure each player is as safe as possible when they take the field.

Buccaneers equipment director Brad Berlin says the orders for increased safety came straight from the NFL office.

“Around 2012 or 2013, the [NFL commissioner Roger Goodell] is fed up with the number of concussions,” he recalled. “He’s like, ‘There’s gotta be a better way. We have to find a better way. There’s gotta be better technology.’ But he put it on the manufacturers. Find a better way.”

The race was on. Multiple manufacturers started competing to see who could create the safest product on the market. Part of that process includes state-of-the-art imaging technology.

“They developed this technology where we can do a 3D head scan of a player,” Berlin explained. “We send that off. They custom-fit molded parts that go inside the helmet, and that is manufactured to that player’s specific head, make-up, and design.”

The Bucs’ equipment staff takes dozens of pictures of each player’s head. Even though there’s plenty of tech available, the end game of a safe helmet remains the same as it always has: achieving a proper fit.

“You don’t want it bouncing around when you’re running routes. You want it secure when you’re taking a hit or giving a hit,” senior equipment manager Mike Myrick added. “I’ve always believed that the fit is the most important thing in the helmet that you want to see.”

Teams across the league keep track of all the information regarding the safety of equipment. They’re contractually obligated to share that information with players. So, the evolution of technology means the helmet landscape also continues to change.

The player could change helmets. He could wear ‘Helmet A.’ This year, he could wear ‘Helmet B’ because he wants to be in the best-performing helmet,” Berlin said. He went on to stress that concussions have decreased year-to-year across the league, and the players aren’t the only ones who want that trend to continue.

“We’ve had wives call and say ‘You need to get my husband in a better helmet. Because I want him around for a long time,'” he said frankly. And although new helmets cost anywhere from $1,200 to $2,000 apiece, Berlin says they’ll never hesitate to put safety first.

“We never can put a price tag on safety. Because you’re going to be in whatever protects you the best.”

