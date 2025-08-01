Crochet artist goes viral for her yarn-bombing across Philadelphia

By Chandler Lutz

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — If you’ve wandered the streets of Philadelphia and spotted a giant sunny-side-up egg on Walnut Street or a six-foot-tall Jason Kelce stitched from yarn, it’s thanks to Lace in the Moon.

The artist behind these viral crochet installations is Nicole Nikolich. She’s turning the city into her canvas, one stitch at a time. But behind the vibrant yarn bombs and pixelated pet portraits, Nikolich’s journey into fiber art began not with fame, but with a fight for her mental health.

In 2017, while struggling with depression and anxiety, a nurse suggested she try crocheting as a calming practice. She picked up a hook and watched YouTube tutorials. Nikolich taught herself the craft and unknowingly began weaving a new chapter of her life.

“I’m someone who works really well at night,” she said. “Two, three in the morning—I’m crocheting. That’s how ‘Lace in the Moon’ came to be. It just sounded right.”

Nikolich’s early work involved yarn bombing—installing colorful crochet pieces in public spaces to beautify neglected corners of the city. Her creations quickly caught attention, from a giant egg that racked up over a million views online to Taylor Swift lyrics near the Art Museum and a crocheted Phillie Phanatic perched across from Pat’s and Geno’s. These viral sensations allowed her to quit her day job and pursue art full-time.

“I was just trying to make something fun,” she recalls. “And suddenly, people were asking, ‘How can I get a crocheted egg?'”

Nicole’s work has evolved to commissioned pieces, including framed crochet foods and pixelated pet portraits that take up to 15 hours to complete. She’s collaborated with brands like Microsoft and Target, taught workshops and even created immersive crochet experiences. But her heart remains in the streets of Philly, where her yarn murals continue to surprise and delight pedestrians.

Whether it’s a rainbow on a boarded-up window or a crocheted message of positivity on a fence, Nicole’s work is about more than aesthetics. It’s about reclaiming space and reminding people that healing can be beautiful—and public. She says she wants to create even larger-scale installations, like crocheting an entire house or creating an experience people can walk through and feel.

So next time you’re strolling through Philly, keep your eyes peeled. You might just stumble upon a piece of Nicole’s heart—stitched into the city, one loop at a time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.