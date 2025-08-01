Man accused of stealing garbage truck, crashing on bridge after chase

By Todd Kazakiewich

EVERETT, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A man remains hospitalized Friday after being shot by police after allegedly stealing a garbage truck and leading police on a chaotic multitown chase that ended in a bridge crash.

The incident started in Medford just before 1 p.m. Thursday after police were called about a man’s erratic behavior at a gas station.

Investigators said the man, later identified as Admilson Vizcaino, was spotted in Stoneham and Billerica before driving to Everett, where he crashed an SUV outside Encore Boston Harbor. He then hijacked a garbage truck, investigators said.

Police shot at Vizcaino several times as he hijacked the garbage truck.

“There’s a struggle that takes place in that door. The driver is in the seat. He is attempting to get him out and climb across him, still in possession of the knife, and the officer was able to extract the driver from the truck,” Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Vizcaino drove the truck onto the Alford Street Bridge, where he crashed moments later, investigators said. The passenger and the driver of the garbage truck were unharmed.

Authorities reported that Vizcaino was shot and shocked with a Taser during his escape attempt and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Everett police officer who fired the shots is on administrative leave, following protocol.

Vizcaino was charged with four counts of attempted armed carjacking, two counts of armed carjacking, assault, armed assault with intent to rob and various motor vehicle charges. He will be arraigned at a later date.

