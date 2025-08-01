Man arrested for stealing Little League baseball equipment

By Matthew Rodriguez

PASADENA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Pasadena police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of baseball equipment from a Little League storage shed.

The burglary happened last Friday at 5 p.m. at Allendale Park in the 1100 block of S. Marengo Ave., according to the Pasadena Police Department. Investigators said suspect Freddy Solario, Jr., 27, stole more than $4,000 worth of equipment and power tools.

Police said cameras captured the burglary and helped them identify Solario quickly. Detectives arrested him four days after the burglary.

Pasadena police said Solario has a prior criminal history. Detectives have submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris wishes to thank the Pasadena community for their assistance in making this arrest and bringing closure to a crime that impacted summer activities and the well-being of so many youth who rely on this equipment to play on,” the department wrote in a statement.

Allendale Park is the home of the Pasadena Southwest Little League.

“To the person who did this: You didn’t just steal equipment, you stole from a community of children who show up every day with heart, hustle, and hope,” said a Facebook post from the Pasadena Southwest Little League.

