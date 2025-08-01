Skip to Content
Original “Annie” star visits inclusive stage production

By Krista Tatschl

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Aileen Quinn, the original “Annie” from the 1982 film, visited Kansas City this week to support an inclusive production of Annie at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

The production is part of Variety KC’s mission to increase inclusion in the arts for children with disabilities.

The cast features young actors with a range of abilities, including performers with spina bifida, Tourette syndrome, and wheelchair users.

“They have actual natural talent with singing or acting,” Quinn said. “And maybe they have spina bifida, or they’re in a wheelchair, or they have Tourette’s, but they’re able to still perform.”

Variety KC’s Director of Inclusion Marc Harrell said the goal is to create space in the arts where everyone can feel they belong.

“We felt there needed to be spaces for the arts,” Harrell said. “They shouldn’t have to adapt to the world. The world should adapt to them.”

The event included a full-stage performance of Annie, complete with live music and a celebration of what Variety KC calls its “Inclusion Revolution.”

