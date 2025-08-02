Alligators are nesting in Fort Worth — and researchers are racing to track them

By NICOLE NIELSEN

NORTH TEXAS, Texas (KTVT) — Spotting an alligator in North Texas once felt like a myth. Now, researchers say they’re not only here — they’re thriving.

The Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge is leading a growing effort to track, tag, and study local alligators, including nests and newly hatched babies. Staff say this is their busiest week of the year: alligator nesting season.

Crews search wetlands for nests Crews comb through more than 1,000 acres of wetlands by boat, ATV, foot, and drone, searching for new nests and the fiercely protective mothers guarding them.

“These nests can have dozens of eggs inside,” said Jared Wood, manager at the Nature Center. “We may not always get close enough to collect data, but we’ll mark it with GPS and monitor with game cameras.”

Viral photo sparked public interest Just three years ago, public awareness about local gators was nearly nonexistent — until a viral photo of a 10-foot alligator sunbathing at the refuge raised eyebrows. Many thought it was fake.

Wood began volunteer research in 2021 and launched a full study by 2023. This sometimes includes capturing and releasing gators to track health, growth, and movement.

Tracking movement and health data “We’ll measure them, check body girth, tail girth, and implant a chip,” said David Reasoner, a natural resource technician. “If it’s a recapture, we compare data to see how far they’ve moved.”

Genetic testing also helps identify population shifts and potential migration patterns.

Population steady despite predators So far, researchers have identified eight active nests and estimate about 70 to 100 alligators live at the refuge. While most hatchlings don’t survive due to predators like raccoons, researchers believe the population remains steady — not increasing.

“Alligators are part of wetland ecosystems,” Wood said. “If you have alligators, you have healthy wetlands, and that benefits everyone.”

Study results expected by 2027 The study is ongoing, and researchers hope to have enough data by 2027 to release findings to the public.

In the meantime, the Nature Center encourages visitors to enjoy the trails and wildlife, but stay clear of gators and nests, and report any sightings to staff.

